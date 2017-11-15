Victim’s daughter to shooter: ‘You’re a coward’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nicole Saylor is one of two women who was shot and killed in a triple shooting early Thursday morning. Saylor was walking into a home in the 200 block of Sherwood Terrace with Kayla Harris and Danielle Carter. The three were ambushed by a gunman before they made it to the front porch.

Saylor’s daughter, Faith, said her mom died trying to protect her friends.

Police responded to the reported shooting around 4 a.m. Saylor was pronounced dead at the scene, Harris died on the way to the hospital, and Carter was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Carter remains in critical condition but her family said she is awake and talking.

Faith Saylor is Nicole’s only daughter. The 17-year-old describes her mother as a strong woman, a great mother, and a loyal friend. Faith said many people did not know about her mother’s love for art or her passion for politics.

“If you looked at my mother she didn’t seem like the woman who would have a strong opinion about what’s going on in the world,” she said. “But she had her strong suits and she knew exactly what she believed in.”

Faith said she will miss having movie nights with frozen M&Ms and Jack’s Pizza the most. However, she is thankful that her mother was there to guide her through a dark time in her life when she was 14.

“I was her love, I was the one that she had in her heart,” said Faith. “My outlook on life is that it’s only worth living for the people that are around you and the people that you love. My mom was one of the only people I loved. So for her to be gone, it really took a toll and left a gap in my heart.”

Faith said family and friends are now rallying around her to help fill that gap with love and her mom’s tragic death has only reminded Faith that life is short.

“Experience the little moments and always say ‘I love you’ and always say ‘goodbye’ and never go to bed angry,” she said. “Because you don’t know the next time you’re going to have a movie night or be able to say that.”

Faith said the act was cowardly and she is calling on anyone who knows anything about the shooting to come forward.

“If you can look me in the eyes right now,” she said. “And tell me that you’re not going to bring information forward to help find my mother’s murderer you’re a coward. I don’t have much else to say on that. I have pretty much the same thing to say to the man who shot my mom in the back. You’re a coward.”

On Wednesday, Fort Wayne Police told Newschannel 15 that they are not ready to name a suspect, just yet. Detectives are still following up on leads.

In the meantime, family members have set up memorial fund* at Wells Fargo Bank to help pay for Faith’s college education. If you wish to donate, you can go to any Wells Fargo Bank and deposit money in the Faith Saylor Memorial fund or it can be wired to account number 7714235020.

Faith graduated from Homestead High School a year early and is already enrolled in Ivy Tech’s culinary arts program.

Saylor’s memorial service will be held at Harper Funeral Home in New Haven on Nov. 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.