FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are investigating an armed robbery at the U-Haul at 808 E. Washington Blvd.

Officers said a man wearing long pants, a hoodie, a mask, and gloves went into the store around 7:00 Wednesday night. He didn’t not show a weapon, but indicated he had one. Workers gave him cash and he left.

A K9 wasn’t able to track him far.