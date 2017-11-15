Pence’s short trip to NFL game cost Indianapolis police $14K

By Published:
Vice President Mike Pence, front center, stands during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 

Vice President Mike Pence reacts to fans before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence’s attendance at an NFL game that he quickly left after a national anthem protest cost Indianapolis about $14,000 in police overtime and other costs.
The figures were released Tuesday by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.  The left-leaning policy group sought details about expenses surrounding Pence’s Oct. 8 trip. It found that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s costs included nearly $11,500 in overtime for tactical and traffic officers.
The group says Pence inappropriately used taxpayer money for a political stunt.
The former Indiana governor left the Indianapolis Colts game when about a dozen San Francisco 49ers players took a knee during the anthem. Pence later tweeted he wouldn’t dignify an event that disrespected the flag.
A Pence spokeswoman didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Related Posts