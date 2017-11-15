Pacers send rookie big man Anigbogu to Mad Ants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers announced today they have assigned center Ike Anigbogu to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers affiliate in the NBA G League.

The Pacers drafted Anigbogu, a 6-10 center out of UCLA with the 47th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The 19-year-old rookie has appeared in six games this season with the Pacers, amassing four points, four rebounds, one block, and one steal in 17 minutes of action.

Fort Wayne will play the next four games at home, beginning on Saturday as the Delaware 87ers come into the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum at 7 p.m.