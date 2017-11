OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) The Ossian Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.

Hailie VanGorder is described as being 5’10’ tall and weighing 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s believed to be in the Fort Wayne or Huntington area according to a media release issued Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding Hailie VanGorder should call the Ossian Police Department at 260-622-7519.

No other information was provided.