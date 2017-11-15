Michigan man hurt in DeKalb County rollover crash

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – A man was injured in a rollover crash west of Butler Tuesday night, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on County Road 61 near U.S. 6.

Investigators said Nathan T. Legendre, 32, Kimball, Mich., was traveling north on the county road when he went off the road at a curve. Police said his pickup truck rolled several times and hit a number of trees before coming to a stop approximately 100 yards off the road.

Kimball was taken to a hospital with several broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

No other information was made available.

The crash is under investigation.