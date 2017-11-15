Komets trade Fawcett to Jacksonville for cash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Wednesday that forward Tyson Fawcett has been traded to Jacksonville in consideration for cash. Fawcett scored four goals and five points in nine games.

The Komets also announced that forward Gabriel Desjardins has been activated from the injured reserve list.

This week the Komets will skate a morning game tomorrow (Thursday) at Toledo at 10:35 before returning home to host Kansas City Friday at 8pm and Tulsa Sunday at 5pm.

Thursday’s morning game at Toledo will be broadcast on WKJG ESPN Radio AM 1380 and FM 100.9 with Shane Albahrani handling the play-by-play. Games Friday and Sunday will be broadcast on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. All broadcasts are also streamed live at www.Komets.com.