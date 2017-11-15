Indiana DNR offering Black Friday discounts

Hoosiers can #optoutside to enjoy the outdoors with discounts and opportunities to win 2018 state park passes and other prizes.

Three Black Friday discounts are available to everyone, although two require downloading a coupon. The discounts only apply to Black Friday, Nov. 24. They are:

Free admission to any state park or reservoir that charges gate admission on that day. Download a coupon from the Indiana State Parks Facebook page beginning Nov. 15.

Twenty percent off a meal at an Indiana State Park Inn. Download a coupon from the Indiana State Parks Facebook page beginning Nov. 15.

A discount on toboggan rental at Pokagon State Park. Rental will be $13 for 90 minutes instead of the usual $13 per hour. Learn more at tobogganrun.com.

People who visit a state park, state reservoir or state forest recreation area on Black Friday can engage in social media and participate in a scavenger hunt to be entered in drawings for prizes. The drawings are:

Post a photo to the Indiana State Parks Facebook page from your Black Friday visit to be entered into a drawing for annual passes, lake permits and more. Include the hashtag #optoutside or #optoutsideIN.

Post a photo to the Indiana State Parks Facebook page of you and your friends or family camping or staying at an Indiana State Park Inn on Black Friday to be entered into a drawing for camping or inns gift cards. Include the hashtag #optoutside, #optoutsideINN or #optoutsideCAMP with your post.

Complete an #optoutside scavenger hunt at stateparks.IN.gov/3282.htm and return it to the email or address on the page to be entered in a separate drawing for 2018 annual passes.

Everyone who posts a photo or participates in the scavenger hunt will be entered into a grand prize drawing for a gift pack from the outdoor gear retailer REI in Castleton. The local REI store is a supporter of the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation and Indiana State Parks.

Hit the outdoors after you are finished shopping to decompress or just go straight outdoors.

Outdoor gear retailer REI started the #optoutside initiative in 2015, announcing it would close its stores on Black Friday to encourage people to experience nature instead of waiting in long lines at cash registers. For more information, visit rei.com/opt-outside.

The Indiana State Parks Facebook page is facebook.com/INdnrstateparksandreservoirs.