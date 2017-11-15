Franciscan Center reaching goal for its annual “Turkey Tuesday”

The Franciscan Center announced Wednesday that it is closing in on the last 400 of its total goal of 1,500 turkeys and hams for the annual “Turkey Tuesday”, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving on November 21.

“First of all, I want to thank all of the donors who have made possible 1,100 turkeys and hams already,” explains Tony Ley, executive director of the Franciscan Center. “However, we still need the final 400 to meet our expected need by Tuesday.”

To help meet its goal, the Franciscan Center has partnered with Walmart in the Chapel Ridge Shopping Center this Saturday, November 18, for a “Turkey Round-Up”. Staff and volunteers will be on-site from noon to 8:00 p.m. to collect food and financial donations.

“As families shop at Walmart this Saturday, we ask them to consider adding a turkey for our clients to their Thanksgiving shopping list,” notes Ley. “Or, for every donation of $14.40 we can purchase a turkey or ham at a discounted price.”

In addition to this Saturday at the Chapel Ridge Walmart, through Monday donors can also drop off turkey and cash donations at the Franciscan Center’s main offices at 1015 E Maple Grove and its Family Thrift Store at 925 E Coliseum between Parnell and Clinton streets. Donors can also visit their website at http://www.thefranciscancenter.org to make an online donation