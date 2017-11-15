Courthouse Preservation Trust gets big gift from last wish

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne family gifted a big donation to the preservation of the Allen County Courthouse Wednesday.

Pat Barrett’s final will included a donation of $300,000 to the trust fund. Her children Ann, Barbara and Robert saw her wish through during a presentation in the courthouse rotunda.

“The architecture and the decorations of the courthouse really reflect the ideals of the community in the past, in the present and in the future,” Ann Barrett Hicks explained.

“The whole community is proud of this building,” echoed Allen County Preservation Trust President Madelane Elston.

Elston told NewsChannel 15 the gift came as a surprise.

The Barrett family has a long history with the family though. Pat’s husband Jim donated $100,000 to the fund before he died. He also spoke at the re-dedication of the building in 2002, a tribute of sorts to his grandfather who served as an attorney for the county commissioners when the building opened in 1902.

“It’s history for Fort Wayne and four our family,” Robert Barrett said. “It’s great to be here today and see it once again.”

Each year, a portion of the donation will be used to keep the trust up and running.

“We are so lucky that our forefathers had the foresight to put this here for us and we feel a responsibility to help keep it up,” Elston added.