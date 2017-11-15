Charis House dedicates beauty salon to women, kids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A dream for women and children at Charis House has become a reality. A beauty salon exclusive to people in Charis House programs, which is part of the Rescue Mission’s ministries, was dedicated Wednesday.

The salon called “Beauty for Ashes”, named for the bible verse Isaiah 61:3 “…He will give a crown of beauty for ashes, a joyous blessing instead of mourning, festive praise instead of despair…”.

Certified beauticians volunteer their time to cut hair for women and children seven days a week. Charis House leaders hope the salon gives women a boost in self-esteem and a chance to focus on themselves.

“To just have the love and support of not only the volunteers in the salon, but the staff in general they really do make you feel like it’s okay to become a new person and to become a better you,” said Derricia, who benefits from Charis House.

Beauty for Ashes also has a special chair for kids. Charis House said it is always looking for volunteers to be hairdressers.