Canterbury grad Maggard leads Belmont over IPFW

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Fort Wayne women’s basketball team was unable to take down the defending Ohio Valley Conference champion Belmont, as the Mastodons fell 74-42.

Jaelencia Williams led the ‘Dons in almost every category, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals. De’Jour Young finished with 10 points and five rebounds, while Hannah Albrecht had eight points and six rebounds.

As a team, the Mastodons shot 16-of-58 (27.6%) on the night, including 2-of-13 (15.4%) behind the arc, and 8-of-12 (66.7%) at the charity stripe.

Canterbury graduate Darby Maggard, Belmont’s best player, had a quite night by her standards with 7 points and 6 assists.

It was a defensive battle early on as neither team allowed a field goal until the Bruins hit a jumper at the 6:37 mark. The Mastodons were unable to break through until Williams hit a hook shot from the top of the key with 4:56 to play in the first, but Belmont ended the first and began the second quarter with a 10-0 run. The ‘Dons cut it to single-digits, 29-21, just before halftime, but a three-pointer by the Bruins, push their lead back to double-digits for good.

Fort Wayne returns home to host Findlay Saturday, November 18 at 7 p.m.