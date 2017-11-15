Addison Agen balances practice with superstars and homework

LOS ANGELES (WANE) – Addison Agen is putting in 13-hour days in L.A. She’s practicing with Adam Levine ahead of ‘The Voice’ live performances, and doing homework.

“Going from science to singing in front of Adam Levine,” The Concordia student said. “It’s kind of a switch.”

The Fort Wayne native is one of the final 12 performers on the NBC show after being picked to stay by coach Adam Levine Tuesday night. Addison received praise from all the coaches.

The 16-year-old was even called a unicorn by her coach.

“However old you are there shouldn’t be a comparison as long as you’re making good music,” Addison said. “I think that’s something Adam recognizes.”

“Yep I know she’s a unicorn,” Addison’s dad, Morrison Agen, said.

Morrison Agen has seen his daughter grow into the musician she is today. He helped her cut her first record.

“She was 11, 12 [years old] when she was writing [these songs],” Agen said.

Addison said it’s her album, New Places, which recorded in Fort Wayne, that’s made her feel more at ease on The Voice.

“Such a blessing to have that experience of working in a studio because that was my only experience before the show,” Addison said. “It gave me a little bit of understanding of what’s going on behind the scenes.”

Addison’s album is available at her dad’s store Neat Neat Neat Records on Calhoun Street. If the sales are any proof, it’s not just Fort Wayne rooting for Addison.

“We’ve been selling them all over the country,” Agen said. “So for those who are out of town they’ve been going to our website.”

That’s a good sign since from now on Addison will have to rely on votes from viewers to see her through to the end.

“That’s the stressful thing, but also it might be an advantage because my hometown, and a lot of people, are super on board with this whole thing,” Addison said.

The live performances start Monday at 8 p.m. Neat Neat Neat Records and Music is located at 1836 S. Calhoun St. You can visit the store’s website here.