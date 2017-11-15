23 arrested as part of 6-month long narcotics investigation

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A six month long narcotics investigation has led to the arrest of nearly two dozen people in Grant County according to Indiana State Police.

Early Wednesday morning, officers from the Indiana State Police, the Marion Police Department, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, and the Cass County Sheriff’s Department fanned out across Grant County to serve 11 search warrants and 17 arrest warrants. Upon serving the warrants, police found evidence that resulted in the arrests of 23 people on various drug related charges.

During the course of the six month investigation officers made multiple controlled buys of heroin. This led to officers developing probable cause to obtain the arrest and search warrants. During the execution of the warrants, officers allegedly found numerous firearms. Some of the firearms had been reported as stolen and others had the serial numbers obliterated. Officers also found In addition to crack cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and heroin, officers also found numerous firearms which had been reported stolen or had the serial numbers tampered.

Arrested and Charges:

Lynette Sardin, 28, Marion, visiting common nuisance

Artez Drake, 24, Marion, possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance

Laddie Ann Drake, 27, Marion, maintaining a common nuisance

Calvin Bush, 19, Marion, maintaining a common nuisance

Dezmond McCreary, 20, Marion, visiting a common nuisance

Leroy Sherman, 60, Marion, maintaining a common nuisance

Tocarra Jones, 36, Marion, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, conspiracy to deal a narcotic

Deonte Jackson, 35, Marion, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance

Johnnie Jackson II, 33, Marion, two counts for conspiracy to deal a narcotic

Natasha Amburgey, 32, Marion, neglect of a dependent and maintaining a common nuisance

Nishae Foard, 28, Marion, neglect of a dependent and maintaining a common nuisance

David Brown, 51, Marion, dealing a narcotic

Rebecca Jones, 61, Marion, conspiracy to deal a narcotic drug

Trayvon Jones, 19, Marion, maintaining a common nuisance

Jasmine White, 26, Marion, maintaining a common nuisance

Dorail Valentine, 32, Chicago, IL, dealing a narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of marijuana

Tyanna Jackson, 29, Marion, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and neglect of a dependent

Arthur Drake Jr, 26, Marion, conspiracy to deal a narcotic drug

Austin Reno, 19, Jonesboro, IN, conspiracy to deal a narcotic drug

Marcus Boyland, 32, Marion, conspiracy to deal a narcotic drug

Williams Dils, 19, Marion, possession of marijuana

Cory Miller, 24, two counts for conspiracy to deal marijuana

Steven Broomfield, 44, conspiracy to deal a narcotic

Police indicated the investigation is ongoing.