Dons dial long distance in win over Delaware State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne men’s basketball pulled away from Delaware State early in the second half to pick up an 85-71 non-league win over the Hornets on Wednesday (Nov. 15) evening.

Kason Harrell recorded a career-high six 3-pointers to finish with 20 points and three assists. 17 of his points came in the second half as the Mastodons put up 50 points in the final 20 minutes to clinch the contest.

John Konchar added 18 points and 12 rebounds. He tied a career high with four 3-pointers. Bryson Scott scored 17 points. Scott entered the game making all 10 free throws on the season and then started the game making his first 10 attempts to bring his consecutive makes streak to 20. But it ended with a miss at the line with six minutes left in the game. The last time a ‘Don made 10 free throws in a game was Dec. 3, 2014 when Steve Forbes made 10 at Stetson.

Matt Weir pitched in eight points and five assists off the bench. Fort Wayne finished with 17 3-pointers on the night. Six different ‘Dons made a 3-pointer.

Delaware State falls to 1-2. Fort Wayne improves to 2-1. The ‘Dons return to action on Saturday in a 4 p.m. ET start at UIC.