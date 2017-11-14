WANE-TV offering new channel lineup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) WANE-TV is expanding its over-the-air channel offerings starting Wednesday, November 15 at 9 a.m.

The new lineup offers even more free entertainment choices for viewers in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.

Here’s the new channel lineup:

15.1 – WANE-TV, featuring the areas most watched newscasts as well as CBS programs and syndicated shows like Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune

15.2 – Ion, featuring shows like Blue Bloods, Criminal Minds, and Law & Order

15.3 – Laff, just like the name says, this channel is all about comedy with classics like Roseanne, Night Court, and That 70’s Show

15.4 – Escape, movies and shows like Unsolved Mysteries, Forensic Files, and American Justice

As part of this new lineup, WANE-TV will no longer offer Antenna TV.