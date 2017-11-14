Walmart responds to video showing food thrown away at Celina store

CELINA, Ohio (WANE) A video made the rounds earlier this week on Facebook where a man questioned why shopping carts of food were being thrown away at a Walmart store in Celina.

Gary Joe Ahrns posted the live video on November 6 on his Facebook page. In it he shows the shopping carts loaded with food at the back of the Walmart. At one point he questions a Walmart employee.

In a post Monday on its Facebook page, Walmart indicates the food had to be thrown out because the store had been without power for 14 hours after a tornado hit the area on Sunday, November 5.

