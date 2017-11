FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s nothing odd about this team. There’s something about this team and odd years though.

Bishop Dwenger is heading to semi-state in 4A football as they beat Angola on Friday, 34-0. We are proud to honor the Saints as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week. The Saint also made runs to the state final in 2013 and 2015 as well.

The four-time state champions will face Lowell on Friday night at 8 P.M.