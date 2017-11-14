Study: Purdue ranks high in international student enrollment

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A new study shows Purdue University ranks among the nation’s top 10 universities for the largest number of international students.

The Journal and Courier reports that the 2017 Open Doors study was conducted by the Institute of International Education. It ranks Purdue as having the eighth-largest international student population among private and public universities in the U.S.

Michael Brzezinski is the university’s dean of international programs. He says Purdue wants a diverse student body to enhance everyone’s college experience.

The report shows Purdue has nearly 11,300 international students who make up about 22 percent of the school’s total enrollment. The numbers include currently enrolled students and those who obtained employment eligibility in the U.S. and are still affiliated with the school.

Brzezinski says Purdue’s international students largely come from China, India and South Korea.

