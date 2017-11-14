Indianapolis suing several opioid makers and distributors

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The city of Indianapolis is suing several pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors, alleging that their actions are to blame for the city’s growing opioid crisis.

The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday says the “dramatic increase” in prescription painkiller use in Indianapolis was caused by the companies’ deceptive marketing and their “failure to identify, report and stop suspicious orders” of opioids.

It also contends that the companies, including Purdue Pharma, Teva and Janssen, misled “consumers and medical providers” about the risks of painkillers.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the suit alleges that the companies’ conduct is forcing Indianapolis and Marion County to spend millions of dollars every year to help those afflicted by addiction.

Mayor Joe Hogsett announced in October that the city was planning to sue companies that make and market painkillers.

