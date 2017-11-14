FWCS offers tours, input meetings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools is hoping to engage the community over the next few weeks.

One of the ways the school system plans on doing it is through tours of its schools.

Families will have the opportunity to tour Fort Wayne Community Schools during school hours each Tuesday through December 12.

Tours at most elementary schools will run from 9 to 11 a.m. You can visit the middle schools from 8 to 10 in the morning and the high schools from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bunche and Towles will have special hours from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.

The tours allow families to see work going on in each building before they have to submit school assignment applications. School officials said it’s a great way to help parents make the right choice about where to send their children.

“The way to make parents more comfortable with their choice is to let them come into the building, see the school in action, and picture their child in that space,” Krista Stockman, FWCS spokesperson said. When they can do that, we know that they’re going to be happier with their choice.”

Students are assigned to schools based on where they live, but families can also choose from any of the district’s other schools as part of a school choice program. The lottery deadline is December 15th.

Another way FWCS hopes to engage the public is through future input meetings.

Parents and community members are invited to give their input on the future of the district at two different meetings this week.

There will be one meeting at Snider High School Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The final meeting is scheduled for Thursday at South Side High School.

The meetings are designed to engage the community to identify the strengths and weaknesses in the district.

FWCS will then give the collected data to a communications organization called K12 Insights to analyze community input and break it down into main themes.

The district already held three input meetings in October to get things rolling.

Stockman said school officials are hoping for bigger turnouts for the final two meetings this week.

“Anyone in the community, we want them to participate in this, because what we’re trying to do is make sure that we have the experiences and the programs in place, so that our kids, when they graduate, can go on and be successful, whether they go to college or into a career right away,” Stockman said.

The district plans to release its findings and a plan of action in the spring.