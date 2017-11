FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Traffic on Huguenard Road was snarled for a bit late Tuesday afternoon after a driver lost control and crashed near the intersection with Cook Road.

A police officer on the scene told NewsChannel 15 the driver was lucky to avoid serious injuries. It’s not known what caused him to lose control. He was checked out at the scene by paramedics who decided it wasn’t even necessary to take him to a hospital.

No other vehicles were involved.