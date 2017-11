WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Two Barons are heading to the big time as senior Tyler Schwartz and Alec Brunson each signed division one scholarships on Tuesday.

Schwartz signed with Bradley for cross country & track. She won the state title in cross country as a junior and was named Gatorade Indiana Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. As a senior she finished third at state.

Brunson, a 6-foot-2 catcher, hit .333 as a junior with 3 home runs, 23 RBI, and 21 runs scored.