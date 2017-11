FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Concordia Lutheran High School student Addison Agen made it past the playoffs on The Voice Tuesday night. She’ll now advance to the live shows, which begin Monday at 8:00pm.

Friends and family hosted a watch party at Come2Go to celebrate her run on the show.

Agen’s run began as part of Team Miley, but she was eliminated in the battle round. Coach Adam Levine then stole her and welcomed her to his team.