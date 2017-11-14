Authorities: Indiana girl recovering after attack by dog

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a 140-pound (64-killogram) dog in northern Indiana.

Michigan City police say Winter Morgan has undergone three surgeries since Friday’s attack and is expected to have a fourth this week. She’s hospitalized in Indianapolis.

She was attacked at Dunewood Trailer Park. She got away from the dog and ran into a mobile home, but the dog followed her and continued to attack her until Officer Scott Combs locked the dog in a room. Two neighbors also helped save her.

Police say the girl had extensive wounds on her entire body except for one left leg and her face. Officials say the bull mastiff was placed in quarantine pending a decision about its fate. A criminal investigation is ongoing.

