11/14 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and rating points:

Class 4A

Pts

1. New Albany (8) 178

2. Ft. Wayne North 139

3. Indpls Ben Davis (1) 129

4. Carmel 91

5. McCutcheon 64

5. Indpls N. Central 64

7. S. Bend Riley 51

8. Warren Central 39

9. Bloomington South 38

10. Lawrence North 37

Others receiving votes:

Castle 36. Logansport 33. Valparaiso 26. Floyd Central 22. Homestead 18. Connersville 15. Brownsburg 14. Hamilton Southeastern 14. Penn 14. Merrillville 12. Zionsville 9. Crown Point 7. E. Chicago 6. Elkhart Central 6. Center Grove 6. LaPorte 6. S. Bend Clay 6.

Class 3A

Pts

1. Indianapolis Attucks (2) 152

2. Culver Academy (3) 147

3. Ev. Bosse (3) 138

4. NorthWood 79

5. Twin Lakes (1) 74

6. Brownstown 69

7. Tri-West 64

8. Indpls Broad Ripple 56

9. Indpls Brebeuf 48

10. Griffith 46

Others receiving votes:

Ft. Wayne Luers 36. Danville 31. Indpls Manual 25. Salem 24. Indpls Ritter 20. Silver Creek 15. New Haven 14. Fairfield 14. Beech Grove 12. S. Bend Washington 10. Woodlan 10. Northview 7. Greensburg 6. Norwell 6.

Class 2A

Pts

1. Oak Hill (1) 120

2. Providence (3) 106

3. Frankton (2) 93

4. Linton-Stockton (1) 78

5. Indpls Howe (2) 68

6. Heritage Christian 62

7. Shenandoah 55

8. Northeastern 51

9. Michigan City Marquette 48

(tie) Andrean 48

Others receiving votes:

Westview 46. Crawford Co. 38. Indpls Park Tudor 33. Monroe Central 32. Gary Roosevelt 28. Indpls Scecina 28. Henryville 26. Lapel 15. Tipton 14. S. Knox 12. Churubusco 12. Covington 9. Ft. Wayne Canterbury 8. LaVille 8. Milan 7. Cloverdale 6. Centerville 6.

Class 1A

Pts

1. Tindley (6) 164

2. Barr-Reeve (2) 118

3. Wood Memorial 98

4. Tri-County 96

5. Lafayette Catholic 88

6. Gary 21st Century 80

7. Southwood 75

8. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1) 63

9. Oldenburg 48

10. Oregon-Davis 43

Others receiving votes:

Hauser 29. University 28. S. Newton 25. Indpls Lutheran 22. Loogootee 21. W. Washington 18. New Washington 15. Bethesda Christian 14. Liberty Christian 12. Howe Military 9. Elkhart Christian 8. Shakamak 6.

