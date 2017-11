The Latest: Brady, Patriots get milestone win in Denver

The Latest on the 10th Sunday of the NFL season (all times Eastern):

___

11:35 p.m.

Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes and the New England Patriots matched their own AFC record with their 12th consecutive road win, pummeling the Denver Broncos 41-16 Sunday night.

Brady improved to 8-9 against the Broncos, the only team he has a losing record against, and won for just the fourth time in 11 trips to Denver.

His 86th regular season road win broke a tie with Peyton Manning for most all-time.

These teams have represented the AFC in the last four Super Bowls, and the Broncos were hoping a visit from their rivals would help shake them from their funk, one that included a 28-point loss at Philadelphia a week earlier.

Instead, the Broncos saw their losing streak reach five games, their longest skid in seven seasons, and they lost back-to-back games to the Patriots in Denver for the first time since 1966.

___

10:55 p.m.

Umpire Jeff Rice was taken off the field on a cart after he appeared to hit his head on the turf following a punt.

Denver’s Jamal Carter was blocking New England’s Trevor Reilly when Reilly rolled into the back of Rice, whose legs were taken out from under him. Rice stayed down for several moments before walking to the cart late in the third quarter.

Reilly came over to say something to Rice before Rice left the field.

— Pat Graham reporting from Denver.

___

10:25 p.m.

Tom Brady wasn’t perfect in the first half. It only appeared that way. He did throw four incomplete passes.

The New England quarterback was 12 of 16 for 136 yards and two TDs in the opening half against the Denver Broncos. His QB rating was 139.6.

Not only that, but Brady seamlessly worked newly acquired tight end Martellus Bennett back into the offense. Bennett caught two passes for 32 yards despite a shoulder injury that led to his release from Green Bay.

The Patriots claimed Bennett on Thursday after he was waived. He played for New England last season.

— Pat Graham reporting from Denver.

___

9:35 p.m.

It’s been a terrible special teams night for the Denver Broncos — and it isn’t even halftime yet.

For openers, Isaiah McKenzie muffed a punt that set up Rex Burkhead’s 14-yard TD catch early in the first. Minutes later, Dion Lewis returned a kickoff 103 yards for a score.

If all that wasn’t enough, Riley Dixon had his punt blocked by Burkhead. It led to 28-yard field goal from Stephen Gostkowski.

___

8:30 p.m.

With just two games left in the NFL’s 10th week, the standings don’t look all that different than they looked before the week began.

The Rams, Eagles, Saints and Vikings are in first place in the NFC, which no longer has a winless team, as the 49ers win over the Giants put San Francisco at 1-9.

In the AFC, the division leaders include the Chiefs, Steelers and Patriots (who are playing in the late game against the Broncos). In the AFC South, the Jaguars and Titans are tied at 6-3. Tennessee has a short week before traveling to play Pittsburgh Thursday.

The Browns remain winless , and they face Jacksonville next week.

___

6:10 p.m.

Running back Devonta Freeman has a concussion and has been ruled out of the Falcons’ game against the Cowboys.

Freeman was hurt on Atlanta’s opening drive, when he was given the ball on the team’s first two plays. After gaining one yard on his first carry, he was hit by Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens on second down. Freeman appeared shaken by the hit and walked off the field, escorted by trainers.

After being taken to the team’s observation tent on the sideline, Freeman went to the locker room.

Freeman missed the Falcons’ last two preseason games while in the concussion protocol.

The injury leaves Tevin Coleman as Atlanta’s primary running back.

Meanwhile, Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee is out with a hamstring injury also suffered in the first quarter.

— Charles Odum reporting from Atlanta

___

5:35 p.m.

The Houston Texans defense is off to an impressive start against the high-powered Rams offense.

Jadeveon Clowney and his teammates limited Jared Goff and the Rams to 131 total yards in the first half at the Coliseum, keeping Los Angeles out of the end zone entirely. The Rams entered the game with the NFL’s highest-scoring offense at 32.9 points per game.

Greg Zuerlein hit three field goals for the Rams, who led 9-7 at halftime. Zuerlein has already surpassed his previous career-high for a season with 27 field goals in the first nine games for the Rams, who are mediocre in the red zone despite their prolific points totals.

— Greg Beacham reporting from Los Angeles

___

4:51 p.m.

Three players took a knee during the national anthem before the New York Giants game at the San Francisco 49ers, as the rest of the league stood during Veterans Day weekend.

49ers Eric Reid and Marquise Goodwin, both of whom have been protesting for most of the season, knelt, as did Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon , who was just activated. Vernon had been protesting while he was injured.

The NFL Players Association had asked all players to observe a two-minute moment of silence before games to honor veterans.

Other players who have been protesting most of the season stood for the anthem this week, including the Seahawks Michael Bennett, who stood before Thursday night’s game. Titans receiver Rishard Matthews walked onto the field holding hands with soldiers and stood with teammates for the anthem for the first time since President Donald Trump criticized players for protesting.

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the protest movement last season. He remains unsigned and has filed a complaint that team owners colluded against him because of the protests — aimed at police brutality against African-Americans and other issues.

___

3:52 p.m.

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Deshone Kizer is back on the field, trying to rally his team from a 14-point deficit late in the fourth quarter.

He left the game with a rib injury after taking a hit from Quandre Diggs. After being evaluated in the locker room and watching Cody Kessler take some snaps, Kizer went back into the game with 4:28 left in the fourth quarter.

— Larry Lage reporting from Detroit.

___

2:52 p.m.

Green Bay lost another running back when Ty Montgomery got hurt in the first half of the Packers’ game at Chicago.

The team announced in the third quarter that Montgomery had a rib injury. Aaron Jones departed in the first quarter with a knee injury.

Montgomery had a 37-yard touchdown run in the second, helping Green Bay to a 10-6 lead at the break. He finished with six carries for 54 yards.

The injuries for Montgomery and Jones left the Packers with only one true halfback, Jamaal Williams.

Montgomery started his career as a receiver and was converted to running back last season because of injuries.

— Jay Cohen reporting from Chicago

___

2:37 p.m.

The New Orleans Saints say running back Daniel Lasco has feelings in his extremities after sustaining a spinal injury making a tackle on a kickoff return.

Lasco was loaded into an ambulance on the field and taken to the hospital. He was hurt six minutes into the second quarter when he appeared to lower his head while tackling Bills returner Brandon Tate.

Lasco moved his left leg while lying face-down on the field before being rolled on his back by Saints medical staff.

— John Wawrow, reporting from Orchard Park, New York.

___

2:05 p.m.

Cincinnati linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been ejected for contact with an official.

Burfict initially was flagged for a late hit on DeMarco Murray and apparently made contact with an official pleading his case. The flag for his ejection came two plays after the Murray hit.

The linebacker didn’t immediately leave the sideline. Murray dove over the top for a touchdown, putting Tennessee up 14-6, before Burfict started walking toward the locker room.

Burfict talked to some fans behind the team bench and raised both arms in the air before finally going to the locker room.

The Bengals linebacker has been among NFL’s most suspended and most frequently fined players. He started this season with a three-game suspension for a hit during the preseason. He also had a history of personal fouls at Arizona State that factored into every NFL team passing on him in the 2012 draft.

This is the second straight week the Bengals have had a player ejected. Wide receiver A.J. Green was ejected after grabbing Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey around the neck and throwing a punch. Green was fined $42,541 for his fight.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee

___

2 p.m.

Titans kicker Ryan Succop finally has missed, ending his NFL record of successful field goals inside 50 yards at 56.

Succop missed wide right on a 48-yard attempt with 8:05 left in the second quarter Sunday against Cincinnati. Succop came into the game having easily topped the previous NFL mark of 46 consecutive field goals inside the 50 that had previously been set by Matt Bryant of Atlanta between 2013 and 2015.

The Titans kicker came into this game 21 of 23 on field goals, and his 79 points ranked him third in the NFL.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee

___

1:58 p.m.

Corey Grant’s longest two runs of the season came on fake punts.

Grant juked one defender, made another miss and then zigzagged his way for a 56-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-7 play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. He had 58-yarder that was stopped set up a touchdown against Baltimore in London in September.

It’s also the second straight week Jacksonville got a huge play from special teams.

Jaydon Mickens returned a punt 63 yards for a touchdown in a 23-7 victory against Cincinnati last week.

The Jaguars signed special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis in the offseason in hopes of improving one of the league’s worst units.

— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville, Florida

___

1:52 p.m.

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones has left the Packers’ game at Chicago with a knee injury.

Jones departed in the first quarter, but it was unclear when exactly he got hurt. The team announced in the second quarter that he was done for the day.

Jones finishes with three carries for 12 yards.

— Jay Cohen reporting from Chicago

___

1:15 p.m.

No NFL players protested during the national anthem before early games as the league celebrated Veterans Day weekend by honoring the military.

The NFL Players Association had asked all players to observe a two-minute moment of silence before games to honor veterans.

Even players who have been protesting most of the season stood for the anthem this week, including the Seahawks Michael Bennett, who stood before Thursday night’s game. Titans receiver Rishard Matthews walked onto the field holding hands with soldiers and stood with teammates for the anthem for the first time since President Donald Trump criticized players for protesting.

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the protest movement last season. He remains unsigned and has filed a complaint that team owners colluded against him because of the protests — aimed at police brutality against African-Americans and other issues.

___

12:30 p.m.

Who would’ve thought the Week 10 schedule would feature just one matchup between two teams with winning records.

And surprise, surprise, it’s the Buffalo Bills (5-3) hosting the New Orleans Saints (6-2).

Despite an offseason overhaul, Buffalo has matched its best start during its 17-season playoff drought — the longest active streak in North America’s four major professional sports. The Bills haven’t been 6-3 or better since 1999, and are 4-0 at home.

The Saints have won six straight and are a victory short of matching their longest winning streak since 2011. New Orleans has a chance to open 7-2 or better for only the seventh time in franchise history, and first since 2013.

___

