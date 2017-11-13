Silver Alert issued for missing Terre Haute woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Terre Haute woman.

Alice Oswald is an 77 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, gray hair, and blue eyes.

She was last seen Thursday November 9, 2017 at 2:30 pm in Terre Haute, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

She was last seen driving a burgundy 2014 Honda CRV with Indiana plate UJN699.

If you have any information on Alice Oswald, contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661 or 911.