FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis outscored Siena Heights 26-8 in the fourth quarter on its way to a 58-43 win Monday night at the Hutzell Center.

USF’s Kara Gerka led all scorers with 19 points and was the only Cougar to score in double figures. East Noble grad Chandler Jones added 7 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

USF improves to 5-1 with the win.