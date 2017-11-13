Report: Indiana one of America’s fattest states

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE)- Indiana is one of the fattest states in America. That’s according to a new report released by WalletHub.com https://wallethub.com/edu/fattest-states/16585/

But, it isn’t all doom and gloom. There is hope and help to trim the state’s waistline.

Kelly Dodds is working on her own personal weight control journey.

“It’s a roller coaster ride sometimes, a little up and down. I know that exercise, that really helps a lot,” She explained.

That’s apparently something Hoosiers are struggling with. WalletHub.com recently ranked Indiana the 10th fattest state in America.

Lindsey Bouza, Director, Division of Nutrition and Physical Activity for the Indiana State Department of Health said “It is unfortunate and it’s sad to hear those statistics. We have fluctuated in the past few years between 7th most obese and 15th

The Indiana State Health Department said 32% of adult Hoosiers are obese, and 34% of adult Hoosiers are overweight.”

The state said as of 2016, 33% of children ages 10-17 are overweight or obese. Indiana State Department of Health’s Lindsey Bouza said some of the reasons why are because Indiana can’t compete with states with warm weather or with beaches or mountains for more outdoor activities. Plus the country’s food culture and sedentary jobs. It’s something she says Hoosiers have battled for years, but you can overcome beginning today by doing things such as watching portion sizes.

Bouza explained “It is also replacing white bread with whole grain bread. That’s an example of something you can do. It doesn’t have to be hard. A lot of people say it’s too hard to eat healthy. You can use frozen vegetables. Those are just as good as fresh.”

Masie Duncan, Weight Loss Coordinator, with the National Institute of Fitness and Sport said change your thinking, too.

Masie Duncan explained “if you have a desk job, get up and move every now and then. Get up and walk around the office.”

So you can spark a change in our state and shatter years old habits.

Bouza said the state also works with schools and child care providers on how to get kids to be more healthy during the school day….. with the foods they eat or exercise at recess.

Duncan said be more active while you’re at home. For example, play with the kids, or find a way to make chores fun. All of the little changes will add up and help you want to do more.

Here are resources for you to consider:

Indiana State Department of Health’s Division of Nutrition and Physical Activity http://www.in.gov/isdh/20060.htm

Healthier eating via the United States Department of Agriculture https://www.nutrition.gov/subject/smart-nutrition-101/healthy-eating

National Institute for Fitness and Sport http://www.nifs.org/fitness-center/ramp-up-to-weight-loss

United States Department of Agriculture dietary health https://www.usda.gov/topics/food-and-nutrition/dietary-health

United States Department of Agriculture Child Nutrition Programs https://www.fns.usda.gov/school-meals/child-nutrition-programs

Indiana State Department of Health, Healthy Weight Initiative https://www.in.gov/isdh/files/state%20obesity%20plan.pdf