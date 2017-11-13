Prosecutor leaving office with 2 high-profile cases unsolved

Grandparents of victim Libby German, Becky Patty, left, and her husband Mike Patty, speak during a news conference for the latest updates on the investigation of the double homicide of Liberty German and Abigail Williams on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Ind. (J. Kyle Keener/The Pharos-Tribune via AP)

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana county prosecutor is stepping down as police investigations continue into the deaths of two teenagers near a recreation trail and four young sisters during a house fire.

Carroll County Prosecutor Rob Ives says he’ll retire at the end of December with a year left in his term. Ives says he made the decision for private and personal reasons.

The prosecutor’s resignation comes as a November 2016 fire in Flora that killed four sisters between ages 5 and 11 remains unsolved, as does the February fatal attack on two girls, ages 13 and 14, who were hiking on a trail near Delphi.

Ives says he would rescind his resignation if enough evidence emerged to file charges in either case.

A Republican Party caucus will select his replacement.

