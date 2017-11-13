Police in North Dakota find large marijuana stash on train

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Authorities in North Dakota arrested three people after discovering what they said was 5 pounds of marijuana aboard an Amtrak train.

The Minot Daily News reports that officers responded to the Minot depot last Thursday night after Amtrak employees requested three drunk people be removed from the train. The officers discovered the drugs in several bags.

Formal charges are pending against two Indiana men and a woman from Vancouver, Canada.

___

Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.