Operation Christmas Child underway

November 13-20 is Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week. Starting Monday, residents are collecting shoebox gifts filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project will deliver these gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. The Northeast IN Area Teams volunteers have a goal of collecting more than 36,000 gifts during the week.

“It’s exciting to think of the impact our efforts will have in the life of each child who receives a shoebox,” said Regional Director David Zimmerman. “We can’t wait to see how our community will respond this year to share God’s love with children across the globe.”

Fort Wayne residents are not alone in their effort to help children around the world. More than 150,000 volunteers including families, churches and other groups are joining forces to contribute to the largest Christmas project of its kind. In 2017, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach 12 million children, with 36,000 coming from the Northeast IN Area Teams.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child or to view gift suggestions, call 937-374-0761 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.