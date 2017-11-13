McLaughlin named Co-Freshman of the week in Big Ten debut

Player of the Week

Megan Gustafson, Iowa

F – Jr. – Port Wing, Wis. – South Shore

• Named the Hawkeye Challenge Most Valuable Player after averaging 25.5 points, 16.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game with a .677 field-goal percentage and two doubles-doubles in leading Iowa to two wins and the tournament championship

• Scored a career-high 35 points — including her 1,000th career point — and grabbed 17 rebounds in Saturday’s overtime win over Western Kentucky in the tournament title game

• Collected 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting and added 15 rebounds in Iowa’s season-opening victory over Quinnipiac on Friday

• Earns her second career Player of the Week honor

• Last Iowa Player of the Week: Megan Gustafson (Nov. 14, 2016)

Big Ten Women’s Basketball Weekly Honor Roll

Tyra Buss, Sr., G, IND: Registered a double-double with 28 points and a career-high 11 assists, plus five steals in the Hoosiers’ season-opening win over Arkansas State on Saturday

Katelynn Flaherty, Sr., G, MICH: Averaged 24.5 points and 5.0 assists per game last week, helping Michigan advance to the Preseason WNIT semifinals with wins over George Mason and Liberty

Kelsey Mitchell, Sr., G, OSU: Averaged 28.0 points, 6.5 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game last week as Ohio State split games with two top-10 opponents, defeating Stanford before falling to Louisville in overtime.

Co-Freshmen of the Week

Kate Cain, Nebraska

C – Middletown, N.Y. – Pine Bush

• Came off the bench to finish with 18 points and nine rebounds Saturday afternoon in the Huskers’ win over SIU-Edwardsville

• Added three blocks and shot 9-of-15 from the field in the victory

• Helped pace a Nebraska reserve unit that outscored SIUE, 39-2

• Earns her first career Freshman of the Week honor

• Last Nebraska Freshman of the Week: Hannah Whitish (Feb. 20, 2017)

Karissa McLaughlin, Purdue

G – Fort Wayne, Ind. – Homestead

• Scored a team-high 21 points — 15 in the second half — and added five assists and four steals in Purdue’s opening-night win at Central Michigan on Friday

• Converted 7-of-12 shots from the field, including 3-of-6 from three-point range

• Was the first Boilermaker freshman to start a season opener since 2010 (Courtney Moses) • Earns her first career Freshman of the Week honor

• Last Purdue Freshman of the Week: Ae’Rianna Harris (Feb. 20, 2017)

