Man killed in LaGrange County Crash

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)- According to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, a car and a semi truck collided at the intersection of SR 5 and 700S collided leaving one driver dead on Friday.

According to the crash report, Robert Lee Trowbridge, 84, was traveling west on 700S just after 12:15 p.m. when he neglected to yield to the semi truck and trailer traveling north on SR 5 that had the right of way.

Trowbridge was not wearing a seat belt and suffered severe injuries, including blunt force trauma and a laceration to the head. He died at the scene.

The semi truck driver was not injured.

The crash investigation is still ongoing.