AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – From Indiana to Virginia.

Lakewood Park’s Lilly Kruse signed her letter of intent Monday to continue her volleyball career at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virigina.

As a senior, Kruse led the state of Indiana in aces (147), kills per set (6) and kills (546). She finished her career with 1,998 kills, 421 aces and 987 digs. Kruse also led her team to the school’s first-ever Sectional Championship and to the Regional Finals. She was a 3-year team captain.