Indiana University students raise $4.2M in dance marathon

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University students have raised roughly $4.2 million for an Indianapolis children’s hospital during an annual 36-hour dance marathon.

The Indianapolis Star and WTHR-TV report that 3,000 students participated in the IU Dance Marathon from Friday until Sunday in Bloomington. Over the past 27 years, the marathon has raised about $32 million for Riley Hospital for Children.

The event, which raised about $4.1 million last year, drew dozens of kids from Riley to support the students. Other events included a talent show, student skits, a rave and head shave-a-thon.

The marathon is the second-largest student-run philanthropy behind Penn State’s event, known as Thon. That marathon raised $10 million earlier this year for pediatric cancer patients and their families at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

