Headwaters Park ice rink set to open Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The ice rink at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne is scheduled to open this Saturday for its 15th season.

The rink will officially open for the 2017-2018 season at 11 a.m.

Regular Hours

Monday-Thursday – 1pm to 8pm

Friday – 12pm to 10pm

Saturday – 11am to 10pm

Sunday – 12pm to 8pm

Extended Holiday Hours run from December 15 to January 7

Monday-Friday – 12 noon to -10pm

Saturday – 10am to 10pm

Sunday – 11am to 10pm

The rink will close at 6pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed all day on Christmas

Admission

Age 13 and under – $3

Age 14 and over – $5

Skate Rental – $2

Spectators & Parking – FREE

Gift certificates and skating passes are available at the rink office (422-7625) or the Headwaters Park Alliance office (425-5745).

Kids Skate FREE Days -Kids age 13 and under skate FREE every Wednesday. Skate rental $2.