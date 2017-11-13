FWCS, teachers agree on new contract

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Community Schools and the Fort Wayne Education Association have agreed on a two-year contract that includes a new salary schedule that allows eligible teachers an opportunity to advance in pay each year. The contract ends June 30, 2019.

A tentative agreement was reached October 5, teachers ratified it October 18, and the FWCS Board of School Trustees approved the agreement at a meeting Monday.

Under the deal, the base salary for teachers with a bachelor’s degree ranges from $39,100 to $60,000. For a master’s degree, the range is $41,650 to $68,050.

Teachers will see a minimum increase of $1,000 for the 2017-2018 school year, but for teachers moving from the bachelor’s degree schedule to the master’s degree schedule, it could be as high as $5,000.

Compensation for teachers taking on additional duties, such as coaches, extra-curricular advisors, technology coordinator and other positions, was also evaluated and adjusted.