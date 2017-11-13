Fort Wayne’s Scott Nets Summit League Weekly Accolade

ELMHURST, Ill. – Fort Wayne’s Bryson Scott has been named the Summit League Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for his opening-weekend performance Nov. 10-12.

The senior from Fort Wayne, Ind. averaged 26.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.0 steals in 26 minutes per game. He recorded a career-high 31 points with eight rebounds at No. 5 (Mid Major Top-25) Oakland on Friday. He returned on Sunday to record 21 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five steals in a win over Defiance. On the week, he shot 54.3 percent from the field and was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line.

The honor is Scott’s second of his career.

The Mastodons return to action on Wednesday (Nov. 15) against Delaware State. Tip at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is set for 7 p.m.