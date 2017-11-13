Fort Wayne Trails celebrates 100th mile of Allen County trails

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Trails and the City of Fort Wayne are celebrating the 100th mile of trails in the Allen County trails system.

In August, the organization announced the 100 Mile Campaign to raise money to accomplish the milestone. Now it is becoming a reality.

City leaders will join Fort Wayne Trails Monday morning on the Rivergreenway Trail near The Plex on California Road for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate. That’s where the 100th mile is being finished.

Before the ceremony, a group of people gathered for a celebratory morning bike ride on the trail to commemorate the milestone.

Organizers said it was a fitting way to celebrate because the trails provide a way for people to get out, exercise and get to know their community better.

The trails system has grown significantly in the last 40 years. Trail development in the area has involved multiple municipalities, government entities, and citizen advocates. Now Fort Wayne Trails has carried on the efforts since 2011.