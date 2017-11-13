Firefighter hurt trying to put out factory fire

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – A factory sustained heavy damage after a fire broke out early Monday morning in Angola.

Multiple fire departments from the Angola area responded to 200 Industrial Drive just after midnight. Fire officials said flames were coming out of the roof by the time first responders arrived.

One firefighter was hurt while trying to put out the blaze. Overnight Reporter Michael Kuhn was there and saw the man collapse.

Several of his fellow firefighters gathered around him and carried him away from the building. Paramedics responded to the scene and took the man to a hospital for treatment. His identity and the extent of his injuries were not immediately released.

According to Angola fire officials, nobody was inside the building when the fire started and nobody else was injured.

Firefighters worked to get the fire under control, but it’s not clear at this time how long it took to put out the main flames.

Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the front office portion of the building, but officials said it was too early to determine whether it would be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.