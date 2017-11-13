Driver not hurt after pickup truck engulfed in fire

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE)- According to the Waterloo Police Department, emergency crews were called to a vehicle fire involving a pickup truck Monday morning.

Just after 7:45 a.m, units responded to the 1100 block of south Wayne Street in Waterloo to put out the fire.

The vehicle was a 2008 Ford F150 pickup truck belonging to Ronald Smith of Angola, Indiana.

Smith reported that he observed smoke coming from the dashboard of the vehicle and pulled it off onto the berm and it became fully involved in fire.

No one was injured.