USF earns #1 seed and will face Benedictine (Kan.) in NAIA Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Championship Schedule | Video Announcement | Final Top 25 Poll) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the teams and first roundpairings for the 2017 NAIA Football Championship Series (FCS). The 16-team event kicks off Saturday, November 18, at eight campus host sites.

This year’s field includes 12 automatic qualifiers – one from each conference – and four at-large selections. Automatic berths were given to teams that won their conference regular-season title and were ranked within the top 20 of the final regular-season NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll announced Sunday. To access the Top 25 poll, click here. At-large bids were given to the next highest ranked teams that did not claim an automatic spot.

The 62nd annual NAIA Football National Championship is scheduled for Saturday, December 16 in Daytona Beach, Fla. The City of Daytona Beach hosts the event at Municipal Stadium for the fourth-straight season. For fan and visitor information, click here.

2017 NAIA Football Championship Series – First Round Schedule

Saturday, November 18 | Campus Sites

Game 1 – Benedictine (Kan.) (9-2) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (10-0)

Game 2 – Concordia (Mich.) (9-1) at Reinhardt (Ga.) (9-0)

Game 3 – Sterling (Kan.) (9-2) at Morningside (Iowa) (11-0)

Game 4 – Southeastern (Fla.) (8-1) at Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (10-0)

Game 5 – Dickinson State (N.D.) (9-1) at Southern Oregon (10-0)

Game 6 – Georgetown (Ky.) (8-1) at Baker (Kan.) (10-1)

Game 7 – Northwestern (Iowa) (9-1) at Langston (Okla.) (10-0)

Game 8 – Grand View (Iowa) (9-2) at Saint Xavier (Ill.) (9-1)

2017 NAIA Football Championship Series Qualifiers (alphabetical)

School Qualification Record Appearances FCS Record Baker (Kan.) Heart of America Athletic Conference South Division Champion 10-1 16th 16-15 Benedictine (Kan.) At-Large No. 4 9-2 13th 4-12 Concordia (Mich.) At-Large No. 3 9-1 1st 0-0 Dickinson State (N.D.) North Star Athletic Association Champion 9-1 18th 6-17 Georgetown (Ky.) At-Large No. 2 8-1 21st 24-17 Grand View (Iowa) Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division Champion 9-2 6th 6-4 Langston (Okla.) Central States Football League Champion 10-0 7th 2-6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division Champion 10-0 4th 2-3 Morningside (Iowa) Great Plains Athletic Conference Champion 11-0 14th 17-13 Northwestern (Iowa) At-Large No. 1 9-1 19th 20-16 Reinhardt (Ga.) Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division Champion 9-0 3rd 2-2 Saint Francis (Ind.) Mid-States Football Association Mideast League Champion 10-0 17th 27-15 Saint Xavier (Ill.) Mid-States Football Association Midwest League Champion 9-1 11th 15-9 Southeastern (Fla.) Mid-South Conference Sun Division Champion 8-1 2nd 0-1 Southern Oregon Frontier Conference Champion 10-0 7th 11-5 Sterling (Kan.) Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Champion 9-2 3rd 0-2