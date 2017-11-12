Trine to host Monmouth (Ill.) in D3 football bracket

ANGOLA, IND. — The No. 23/25 nationally-ranked Trine University football team will host Monmouth (Ill.) College in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Division III National Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Zollner Athletic Stadium in Angola, Ind.

NCAA Div. III Bracket

The Thunder finished the regular season 10-0 and were the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Champions. It marked the third time in program history that Trine posted an undefeated regular season (2017, 2010, 2008) and will be the fourth time that the team will make an appearance in the NCAA postseason.

Trine’s last trip to the NCAA Tournament was in 2010 where the Thunder won their first round game against DePauw (Ind.) University and then fell in the second round to eventual national champion University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Overall, the Thunder have a 2-3 record in NCAA postseason play.

Monmouth earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by capturing the Midwest Conference Championship for the second straight season, and 13th overall, with a 9-6 overtime victory against St. Norbert (Wisc.) College. This will be Monmouth’s six appearance in the national tournament and have a 2-5 record in postseason play.

This will be the first ever meeting between Trine and Monmouth.

The game on Saturday (Nov. 18) will kick off at noon at Zollner Athletic Stadium. Stay tuned to www.trinethunder.com for further details about the game.

The winner of the matchup on Saturday will advance to face the winner of the Wartburg (Iowa) College and Franklin (Ind.) College game on Saturday, Nov. 25 at a site yet to be determined.

Full bracket: 2017 – DIII Football Bracket