FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side is going to be a contender again.

The Archers earned the victory in their first game of the year over Bishop Luers, 54-41. They have added Wayne-transfer Shamari Tyson and 5’11” freshman Lamyia Woodson to their roster.

1️⃣st Shot. 1️⃣st Make… @ShamariTyson comes out firing in her debut for @archerspride as they beat Luers, 54-41 pic.twitter.com/axUP9JG7RS — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) November 12, 2017

South Side most recently went to the state title game in 2012-13.