Police: 7 shot in single incident in Indiana; 1 in custody

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say seven people have been shot and one man is in custody in a single incident in Gary, Indiana.

There was no immediate information about the victims’ conditions or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police found four male and three female victims early Sunday morning at the same location in the northern Indiana city. An eighth person hurt his leg while trying to get to safety.

Investigators say the shootings appear to be isolated and believe two men are responsible. Officers tell the Chicago Tribune that one man is in custody and they are seeking another.

