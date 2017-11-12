Indianapolis airport looking at retail, food changes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis International Airport officials hope to put more food and merchandise past security checkpoints and closer to the airport’s gates in order to boost business.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the area beyond the passenger security checkpoints averaged almost $980 in sales per square foot, compared to about $530 in non-secured area.

Many vendor contracts are set to expire in 2018 — a decade after the airport’s new $1.1 billion passenger terminal opened. Airport officials are considering making more retail available on the terminal’s concourses beginning in 2019.

Officials hope to include more local businesses, as only a third of current vendors have area ties. They also hope to provide more fast-casual food options.

An airport official says they will select vendors in late 2018.

Information from: Indianapolis Business Journal

