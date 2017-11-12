Fort4Fitness Fantasy of Lights 5K adds to second annual race

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend, runners and walkers will gather at Franke Park for the second annual Fort4Fitness Fantasy of Lights 5K and the new Family 2K walk. The course will be illuminated by 110 animated light displays depicting holiday scenes.

Fort4Fitness Executive Director Carrie Reeb joined First News for the details.

Registration for both days closes on Wednesday, November 15 at 11:59 p.m. There is no on-site registration. The 6:30 p.m. wave is full but there are still spots open for the 8:00 p.m. wave.

Pick up your packet at Franke Park. Photo ID or confirmation email required for pick-up/check-in. You may pick up another participant’s packet if you bring a copy of their confirmation email or photo ID with you (or have it with you on your smartphone.)

Shirts are guaranteed to participants who registered by 11/1/17. Participants of both the Saturday 5K and Sunday 2K will receive: Long-sleeve t-shirt (adult and youth sizes are unisex,) a commemorative ornament at the finish line, hot chocolate following the run/walk, Saturday 5K participants (only) will receive a bib with chip timing (and post-race results online) plus post-race snacks.

There will be two food trucks on-site (Smoke Haus BBQ and Isabel’s Tacos) both Saturday and Sunday with food available for purchase before and after the run/walk.

Fort4Fitness and Blue Jacket Inc. are teaming up to offer a Best Costume Contest. Dress up for the race and at Saturday’s Packet Pick-up, enter to win a prize pack of a gift certificate to Blue Jacket Clothing, Inc. and a gift certificate to the Fort4Fitness merchandise store. Go to the Blue Jacket Inc./Costume Contest table at Packet Pick-up to sign up for the contest.

The Fort4Fitness Fantasy of Lights 5K is November 18th. The 2K is the 19th. Find more information here.