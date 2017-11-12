Fort Wayne WBB Wins Home Opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Six Fort Wayne women’s basketball players scored in double figures as the Mastodons won their home opener over Loyola-Chicago 79-70.

Hannah Albrecht led the ‘Dons with 16 points, three assists and two steals. KeShyra McCarver, Anna Lappenküper, De’Jour Young and Kierstyn Repp all finished with 12 points. Jaelencia Williams came up one rebound shy of a double-double, ending the game with 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. The last time six Mastodons scored in double figures came on Dec. 30, 2014 against Trine.

As a team, Fort Wayne finished the game shooting 24-of-54 (44.4%) from the floor, 9-of-18 (50%) on three-point attempts and 22-of-28 (78.6%) at the free throw line.

After trading three pointers to open the game, the Mastodons got seven straight points from Young, to give the ‘Dons a six-point lead, 13-7, with two minutes to play in the first quarter. Fort Wayne never trailed in the game as it pushed the lead to 14 points in the third quarter, thanks to an and-one by Lappenküper. Loyola would cut the lead to just four, 63-59, with 4:32 to play in the game, but the Mastodons fought back with a pair of 6-0 runs, pushing their lead back to double-digits to secure the victory.

Fort Wayne returns to action when it travels to defending Ohio Valley Conference champion Belmont on Wednesday, November 15 for a 7 p.m. ET game.